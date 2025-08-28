When Mentos lit the spark: The classroom ad that revived a brand

ADVERTISEMENT
A college student arrives late to his lecture. As he stealthily makes his way to his seat, the Mathematics professor catches his eye and orders him to “Get out.” The next day, he’s late again—but this time, thanks to Mentos, his brain works smart.
This time, he walks backwards into the classroom, and when the stern professor notices him, she simply says, “Sit down.” That’s the difference between “Aam Zindagi” (ordinary life) and “Mentos Zindagi.”
Released in 2005, this commercial earned both critical and commercial acclaim, helping elevate Perfetti Van Melle’s Mentos to the status of a ₹100‑crore brand.
Genesis
Back in the early 2000s, Mentos wasn’t gaining enough traction in the Indian market, despite being launched in 1999. Recognizing the youth as its primary audience, Ogilvy Mumbai, led by associate creative director Jignesh Maniar, aimed to craft a campaign relatable to young adults.
Noting that most confectionery ads featured nerdy protagonists, Maniar flipped the script: Mentos should represent being smart, not just nerdy. He recounted: “For a smart guy, it is not just about thinking smart, but being smart is the way of life... From there, the whole idea of ‘Aam Zindagi, Mentos Zindagi’ was born. … We began coming up with various situations… I was keen that we have a situation which the youth could really relate to.”
From these brainstorming sessions emerged the memorable scenario of a student walking backwards into a filled classroom—one that instantly resonated.
Execution and Reception
The script impressed Sameer Suneja (then MD & Group CEO of Perfetti Van Melle), who gave it his enthusiastic approval. Rajesh Krishnan was brought on to direct, and filming took place at Sophia College on a Sunday. Amar Mangrulkar was the music director; initially, a violin-style score was composed, but when it failed to match the energy required, a fresh, upbeat track was recorded at 2 a.m.
Upon release, the ad exceeded expectations. It became a breakthrough hit, driving Mentos to cross the ₹100‑crore milestone. The market share of Mentos’ in the soft-mint category rose from 33 percent in 2005 to 48 percent by Q1 2007, as per AC Nielsen Retail Audit data.
In the pre-social-media era, word-of-mouth served as the campaign’s catalyst for virality. The concept also inspired localized versions across South Asian markets featuring regional actors.
Critically, the commercial received top honors—a Gold Effie, a Silver Abby, and was even shortlisted for the World Effie.
