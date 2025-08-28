South Korea to ban mobile phones in classrooms to tackle social media addiction

ADVERTISEMENT
South Korea has passed a landmark bill banning the use of mobile phones and other digital devices in school classrooms nationwide, as the government takes a decisive step to address the growing impact of social media on young minds, according to a Reuters report.
The legislation, approved on Monday with bipartisan support, will come in to effect from March next year.
It makes South Korea the latest country to implement restrictions on smartphones in schools, following Australia's pioneering ban on teenage social media use and the Netherlands' successful mobile-free classroom initiative, which a recent study linked to improved student focus.
Surveys show South Korea ranks among the most digitally connected societies in the world, with 99% of the population online and 98% owning a smartphone, according to the Pew Research Center's 2022-2023 findings.
The country's hyper-connected status has heightened concerns about the mental health and concentration levels of students.
A Ministry of Education survey conducted last year revealed that 37% of middle- and high-school students believe social media affects their daily lives, while 22% reported experiencing anxiety when unable to access their accounts. Many schools already enforce rules limiting smartphone use, but the new legislation formalises restrictions nationwide.
Under the law, exemptions will be made for students with disabilities and for educational purposes.
However, the move has sparked criticism from some youth advocacy groups, who argue that a blanket ban infringes upon children's human rights, the report added.