Diageo India appoints Aanandita Datta as VP - Marketing & Country Head

Aanandita Datta, who led Yum! Brands' Pizza Hut as the chief marketing officer for the Indian subcontinent, has been appointed as Diageo India's vice president - marketing and country head. At Pizza Hut, Datta's role was to oversee all aspects of marketing and branding, with the core objective of making Pizza Hut pizzas accessible to a much wider and younger audience.
Datta began her career at Whirlpool India as assistant brand manager - food stream solutions, and then moved to GSK Consumer Health Care as brand manager for Horlicks. Then, she was elevated to senior brand manager for Sensodyne.
