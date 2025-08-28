Diageo India appoints Aanandita Datta as VP - Marketing & Country Head

            
Prior to this, Aanandita Datta led Yum! Brands' Pizza Hut as chief marketing officer for the Indian subcontinent.

By  Storyboard18Aug 28, 2025 8:21 AM
Aanandita Datta, who led Yum! Brands' Pizza Hut as the chief marketing officer for the Indian subcontinent, has been appointed as Diageo India's vice president - marketing and country head. At Pizza Hut, Datta's role was to oversee all aspects of marketing and branding, with the core objective of making Pizza Hut pizzas accessible to a much wider and younger audience.

Datta began her career at Whirlpool India as assistant brand manager - food stream solutions, and then moved to GSK Consumer Health Care as brand manager for Horlicks. Then, she was elevated to senior brand manager for Sensodyne.

First Published on Aug 28, 2025 8:21 AM

