Apple partners with TuneIn to boost radio reach amid streaming wars

Apple is taking its radio ambitions global through a strategic partnership with digital radio platform TuneIn, the company announced on Wednesday, according to Reuters.
The deal will allow Apple's six curated radio stations to stream beyond its own app for the first time, tapping into TuneIn's vast network of 75 million monthly active users worldwide.
The move signals Apple's renewed push into digital radio as competition in the music streaming space intensifies.
Rivals like Spotify have been aggressively expanding into new formats such as video podcasts and interactive messages, while Apple looks to broaden its content distribution footprint.
The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the deal, noted that Apple's share of U.S. digital music subscribers has slipped from 30% in 2020 to 25% by the end of last year, according to MIDiA Research.
Spotify, meanwhile, has gained momentum during the same period.
Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn, said Apple approached the platform late last year to explore a tie-up. The partnership will see Apple's stations integrated into TuneIn's global ecosystem of connected devices, including speakers, headphones, and even in-car entertainment system, reports indicate.