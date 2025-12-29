Delhi pollution cited as reason as Akums Pharma finance head quits role

The finance head of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals has resigned from his position, citing Delhi’s pollution levels as the reason for stepping down, according to an exchange filing.

Rajkumar Bafna tendered his resignation on December 3, with the company accepting it on December 12, the filing showed. Bafna, who served as President Finance at the Delhi-based pharmaceutical company, stated in his resignation letter that he was stepping down due to the pollution levels in the national capital.

In the letter addressed to Akums Pharma’s chief financial officer Sumeet Sood, Bafna informed that he was resigning from his position owing to Delhi’s pollution and requested to be relieved at the earliest. He also stated that he would be available to assist during the transition, according to the filing with the BSE.

In its response, Akums Pharma stated that while it regretted Bafna’s decision, it was unable to persuade him to continue in the role due to his health issues. Sood informed that the company would formally relieve him on December 31, 2025.

This was also raised on social media platform Reddit where the issue was discussed by netizens extensively.

Delhi’s air quality typically deteriorates sharply during winter due to a combination of human activity and unfavourable meteorological conditions. This year, too, pollution levels in the national capital worsened with the onset of winter.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the Air Quality Index frequently remained in the very poor to severe categories, with readings often crossing 300 and at times approaching or exceeding 400 at several monitoring stations, levels considered hazardous even for healthy individuals. The company’s response to Bafna’s resignation indicated that his decision was likely linked to health concerns arising from prolonged exposure to Delhi’s air pollution.

First Published on Dec 29, 2025 1:59 PM