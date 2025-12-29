Sindoor is forgotten mid-ceremony, netizens laud as Blinkit rush delivery saves wedding ritual

A wedding ceremony briefly ground to a halt after a couple realised mid-ritual that the sindoor, a key ceremonial item, had been forgotten, with a quick-commerce delivery from Blinkit helping the event resume smoothly, according to a widely shared Instagram video.

The clip, which has since gained traction online, opens with a disclaimer stating that the incident was not staged and shows the wedding proceedings under way when family members discover that the sindoor required for the next ritual is missing. With the ceremony paused and guests watching, relatives are seen coordinating an urgent order through Blinkit as the bride and groom wait at the mandap.

Within minutes, a delivery executive arrives with the sindoor, allowing the ceremony to continue, following which the groom completes the ritual amid applause from family and friends present at the venue.

The caption accompanying the video informed that the couple, identified as Pooja and Hrishi, noticed the missing item amid the chaos of the wedding ceremony, following which Blinkit stepped in to resolve the situation, highlighting how quick deliveries can help when time-sensitive rituals are under way.

The video drew widespread reactions on social media, with several users describing the incident as a relatable last-minute wedding mishap. One user commented that a similar situation had occurred at a wedding in Gujarat, where a Blinkit delivery executive also stepped in to deliver the required item. Others praised the convenience offered by quick-commerce platforms, while some users joked about the dependence on such services, including comments about the difficulty of managing similar situations during destination weddings outside India.

