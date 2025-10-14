Delhi HC recognizes WIPRO as a well-known trademark

ADVERTISEMENT
The Delhi High Court has ruled that WIPRO qualifies as a well-known trademark, citing its long-standing use, extensive global registrations, and significant brand reputation.
Justice Tejas Karia observed that WIPRO Enterprises has used the mark continuously and without interruption since at least 1977, expanding into multiple sectors since the 1980s. The company secured its earliest trademark registration for the WIPRO device mark in 1991 and has since obtained registrations across various classes in multiple jurisdictions, including the US, UK, EU, Australia, and others.
The court also noted that between 1994–95 and 2023–24, WIPRO spent approximately Rs 8,800 crore on promotional activities — a scale of investment that has made the mark synonymous with the company itself.
In June, Wipro had marginally scaled up its marketing and brand-building expenses by 1.01% in fiscal year 2025. The Bengaluru-based company spent Rs 359.1 crore on brand building in fiscal year 2025 compared to Rs 355.5 crore in FY2024.
In FY2023, Wipro's marketing and brand-building expenses stood at Rs 295 crore.
However, Wipro slashed its selling and marketing expenditures for two consecutive years in a row. In fiscal year 2025, Wipro's selling & marketing expenses declined to Rs 6,437.8 crore as compared to Rs 6,997.2 crore in FY24--a 5.92% drop year-on-year.