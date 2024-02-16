comScore

How it Works

MIB orders Caravan magazine to take down story about army's civilian abuse; includes related video, social posts

The MIB order signed by I&B secretary Sanjay Jaju, includes the taking down of the article, YouTube video report, and at least nine other URLs promoting the article on different social media platforms.

By  Storyboard18Feb 16, 2024 9:00 AM
MIB orders Caravan magazine to take down story about army's civilian abuse; includes related video, social posts
As per reports, the MIB order signed by I&B secretary Sanjay Jaju, includes the taking down of the article, YouTube video report, and at least nine other URLs promoting the article on different social media platforms. (Image source: MyGov.in)

The ministry of information and broadcasting had ordered Delhi-based news magazine, The Caravan, to take down a story about allegations of civilian abuse, torture and murder by the Indian army in Jammu under Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The magazine announced that it would challenge the order.

"Screams from the Army Post: The Indian Army's torture and murder of civilians in a restive Jammu" by independent journalist Jatinder Kaur Tur was published on the magazine's website on February 1 and is a part of series of articles in the magazine's February issue on "The Military Under Modi".

"This is to inform readers we have received an order from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting under Section 69A of the IT Act, directing us to take down this story in 24 hrs: [link to the story] The order's content is confidential. We will be challenging this order," the magazine tweeted on Tuesday.

As per reports, the MIB order signed by I&B secretary Sanjay Jaju, includes the taking down of the article, YouTube video report, and at least nine other URLs promoting the article on different social media platforms.


Tags
First Published on Feb 16, 2024 9:00 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

CTV advertising up from Rs 450 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 2023: Reports

CTV advertising up from Rs 450 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 2023: Reports

How it Works

Fact or farce: Why are AdEx projections by Dentsu, GroupM and Madison thousands of crores apart?

Fact or farce: Why are AdEx projections by Dentsu, GroupM and Madison thousands of crores apart?

How it Works

Publicis versus WPP: Publicis Groupe tops 2023 global new business with $700 million

Publicis versus WPP: Publicis Groupe tops 2023 global new business with $700 million

How it Works

Asian Paints CEO Amit Syngle's path to Rs1 lakh crore in revenue

Asian Paints CEO Amit Syngle's path to Rs1 lakh crore in revenue

How it Works

Ullu Digital IPO: OTT platform files papers for Rs 135-150 crore IPO

Ullu Digital IPO: OTT platform files papers for Rs 135-150 crore IPO

How it Works

Forbes India 30 Under 30 Class of 2024: Celebrating a decade of excellence in India's youth

Forbes India 30 Under 30 Class of 2024: Celebrating a decade of excellence in India's youth

How it Works

Sony bags live telecast rights for Celebrity Cricket League

Sony bags live telecast rights for Celebrity Cricket League
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!