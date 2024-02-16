MIB orders Caravan magazine to take down story about army's civilian abuse; includes related video, social posts

The ministry of information and broadcasting had ordered Delhi-based news magazine, The Caravan, to take down a story about allegations of civilian abuse, torture and murder by the Indian army in Jammu under Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The magazine announced that it would challenge the order.

"Screams from the Army Post: The Indian Army's torture and murder of civilians in a restive Jammu" by independent journalist Jatinder Kaur Tur was published on the magazine's website on February 1 and is a part of series of articles in the magazine's February issue on "The Military Under Modi".

"This is to inform readers we have received an order from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting under Section 69A of the IT Act, directing us to take down this story in 24 hrs: [link to the story] The order's content is confidential. We will be challenging this order," the magazine tweeted on Tuesday.