            

      Nazara Technologies becomes 8th largest gaming acquirer

      Nazara has been ranked above companies including MTG and Atari which finished at ninth and tenth positions respectively.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 30, 2024 6:19 PM
      Nazara is aiming to identify opportunities within the gaming, esports and adtech arenas internationally particularly with a focus on established gaming IP’s/studios, those advancing in technologies like web3, Virtual Reality, and AI.

      Nazara Technologies has been ranked 8th (disclosed deal value of $US 42.6 m) on the global list of gaming acquirers in the latest report by Drake Star Partners’ Global Gaming Report for Q2 2024. Nazara has been ranked above companies including MTG and Atari which finished at ninth and tenth positions respectively.

      Nitish Mittersain, CEO and Founder of Nazara Technologies, commented, "This is extremely encouraging as Nazara is set for more international acquisitions in 2024. We are honored to be recognized on the global stage. This ranking is not just a win for Nazara but for the entire Indian gaming community. Together, we are making India a global gaming giant to reckon with."

      He further adds, how this milestone signifies a pivotal moment for Nazara and the Indian gaming industry at large. “For years, the industry has always yearned for global gaming companies to invest in or acquire Indian companies. Today, Nazara stands as a testament to the changing dynamics in the global gaming landscape, demonstrating India's emerging influence and prowess.”

      Nazara earlier in the year earmarked $100 million towards mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

      Nazara via Nodwin Gaming acquired Freaks4U and ComicCon India earlier. The company already has the Animal Jam and Kiddopia IPs. With Pro Football in the sports space, the company also owns the World Cricket Championship (WCC) game titles.


      First Published on Jul 30, 2024 4:55 PM

