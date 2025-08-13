Suresh Raina appears before ED in betting app money laundering probe

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on August 13 for questioning in an ongoing money laundering probe linked to an illegal betting app.
The federal agency, acting under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA), will record Raina's statement as part of its investigation into alleged financial links with the platform 1xBet, according to PTI sources.
Raina, 38, is believed to have been associated with the app through specific endorsements. The ED is seeking clarity on his role and involvement with the platform during the interrogation.
The probe is part of an intensified crackdown on illegal betting platforms and their celebrity promoters.
Earlier, actor Rana Daggubati, appeared before the ED on August 11 in Hyderabad for questioning over the alleged promotion of unauthorised online betting games. He had initially sought a deferral when first summoned on July 23, citing prior shoot commitments.
Last month, Telangana Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 25 prominent celebrities and digital influencers, including Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi. They were accused of promoting illegal betting and gambling applications via social media, in violation of the Public Gambling Act of 1867.