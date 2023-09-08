ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI to release 4 lakh tickets in next phase of sale

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to release 400,000 tickets in the next phase of ticket sales for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI announced the release of more tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. "This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event," BCCI said in a release.

It added that cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year. "Fans are encouraged to act promptly to secure their tickets, as tickets are expected to be in high demand, given the immense global interest in the event," it said.

The general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. Fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course.

The announcement by BCCI on next phase of ticket sales for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 comes at a time when many fans took to social media to raise concerns against lack of tickets available for booking.

One user of X (formerly known as Twitter) posted a video showing multiple phones and laptops on which he tried booking tickets for the cricket tournament but only received messages that he has to wait his turn or he is in the queue.

Some fans have also pointed out that tickets especially the matches featuring India are being sold at very high prices with ticket rates going as high as Rs 56 lakh in the secondary market for the India-Pakistan match.