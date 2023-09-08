comScore

How it Works

ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI to release 4 lakh tickets in next phase of sale

The general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023.

By  MoneycontrolSep 8, 2023 2:38 PM
ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI to release 4 lakh tickets in next phase of sale
The announcement by BCCI on next phase of ticket sales for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 comes at a time when many fans took to social media to raise concerns against lack of tickets available for booking. (Image source (from left to right): Moneycontrol and Unsplash)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to release 400,000 tickets in the next phase of ticket sales for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI announced the release of more tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. "This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event," BCCI said in a release.

It added that cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year. "Fans are encouraged to act promptly to secure their tickets, as tickets are expected to be in high demand, given the immense global interest in the event," it said.

The general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. Fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course.

The announcement by BCCI on next phase of ticket sales for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 comes at a time when many fans took to social media to raise concerns against lack of tickets available for booking.

One user of X (formerly known as Twitter) posted a video showing multiple phones and laptops on which he tried booking tickets for the cricket tournament but only received messages that he has to wait his turn or he is in the queue.

Some fans have also pointed out that tickets especially the matches featuring India are being sold at very high prices with ticket rates going as high as Rs 56 lakh in the secondary market for the India-Pakistan match.

While uncertainty around ticket sales for the cricket World Cup is upsetting fans, many are excited with the announcement of the next phase of ticket sales and hope to get hold of tickets this time.


Tags
First Published on Sep 8, 2023 11:41 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Reliance, NVIDIA to develop indigenous large language model for AI in India

Reliance, NVIDIA to develop indigenous large language model for AI in India

How it Works

Livestreaming blurring boundaries between content and commerce, as per 80 percent CMOs: Dentsu Report

Livestreaming blurring boundaries between content and commerce, as per 80 percent CMOs: Dentsu Report

How it Works

ZEE Case: SAT sets new date for Punit Goenka vs. SEBI Case

ZEE Case: SAT sets new date for Punit Goenka vs. SEBI Case

How it Works

Delhi HC refuses to restrain the usage of Policybazaar trademarks on Google Adwords

Delhi HC refuses to restrain the usage of Policybazaar trademarks on Google Adwords

How it Works

Carmakers rev up models with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for safety conscious Indians

Carmakers rev up models with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for safety conscious Indians

How it Works

Gen Z, millennials to account for 75 percent of spending on disruptors by FY28

Gen Z, millennials to account for 75 percent of spending on disruptors by FY28

How it Works

Apple loses $200 billion in market capitalisation on China's iPhone curbs

Apple loses $200 billion in market capitalisation on China's iPhone curbs