One97 Communications to invest ₹300 crore in broking entity Paytm Money

One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), the parent company of Paytm, has announced fresh investments of up to ₹455 crore in two of its wholly owned subsidiaries- Paytm Money and Paytm Services. The move comes as the company doubles down on its core financial services amid a changing regulatory landscape.
OCL will invest up to ₹300 crore in Paytm Money, its broking business, and up to ₹155 crore in Paytm Services Private Ltd. (PSPL), which handles manpower supply.
Both investments will be made through a rights issue of equity shares and will not alter OCL’s 100% ownership in the subsidiaries. The transactions are expected to be completed within 30 days, according to a Moneycontrol report.
Paytm Money has faced mounting competition in recent quarters, losing active customers to rivals and new entrants in the wealth management space. The subsidiary reported a turnover of ₹173 crore in FY25, down 11% from ₹194 crore in FY24. In comparison, PSPL posted a turnover of ₹252 crore during the same period.
Meanwhile, Paytm First Games, a joint venture of OCL, has discontinued its real-money gaming (RMG) business following the government’s ban on such platforms. The company said First Games will now focus solely on permissible online social games.
The business accounted for less than 1% of OCL’s consolidated results, and its carrying value was reported as nil as of June 30, 2025.
The announcement comes on the heels of a landmark quarter for Paytm. The Noida-based fintech major posted its first-ever operational net profit of ₹123 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by strong lending growth and tighter cost control. Revenue rose 28% year-on-year to ₹1,918 crore, while EBITDA turned positive at ₹72 crore.