Only 7% jobseekers care about festive bonuses and 5% about paid leave: Indeed

Indeed’s latest Hiring Tracker finds that two in three job seekers are looking for full-time roles, seeing festive jobs as stepping stones to something bigger. But on the other side, more than half of employers (53%) say three out of four festive hires are temporary which is up by 7% from the last year, with another 16% saying all their festive hiring is on short-term contracts.

“Festivals in India have always brought jobs along with celebrations. But today’s workers are thinking differently – they want stability and a future, not just quick income,” said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India. “This gap between what workers want and what employers are offering is where the real change needs to happen. Our role is to make these opportunities visible and accessible, so people can find not just a job, but the right path for them.”

The latest Indeed Hiring Tracker spanning the months of April 2025 to September 2025, reveals that 75% of employers' workforce is temporary during the season.

When asked about priorities, job seekers made their stance clear:

● 69% want financial stability and steady pay.

● 61% say job security matters most.

● 37% want long-term benefits like provident funds.

● Only 7% cared about festive bonuses, and 5% about paid leave.

It’s a sharp shift from the old idea of festive jobs as “extra income” gigs. Many workers are now hoping these roles can open doors to longer-term careers, and they’re leaving if they don’t see that promise. That’s why sectors like retail, hospitality, and travel, while driving the demand for festive hires, are also facing higher no-shows and quicker exits this year.

What employers are looking for

Even though the contracts are short-term, employers are seeking long-term skills. Nearly half of them said technical or domain know-how is hardest to find. They also want:

● 41% leadership and managerial skills.

● 29% collaboration and teamwork.

● 26% better communication skills.

● 13% digital literacy.

The market outlook