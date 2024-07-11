            
      • Home
      • how-it-works
      • pc-recovery-continues-as-market-grows-3-percent-in-the-q2-idc-report-36765

      PC recovery continues as market grows 3 percent in the Q2: IDC Report

      In recent months, most of the industry players have laid out their initial strategies for AI PCs focusing primarily on the component side and the potential of the commercial market.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2024 10:17 AM
      PC recovery continues as market grows 3 percent in the Q2: IDC Report
      All eyes are on Apple to drive that message later this year with anticipated product launches, but it shouldn't be overlooked that Qualcomm, Intel, and AMD are all likely to make noise around both consumer and commercial AI PCs. (Representative image by Florin Olivo via Unsplash)

      The traditional PC market delivered its second quarter of growth following seven consecutive quarters of decline. According to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, worldwide shipments reached 64.9 million units in the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24), representing year-over-year growth of 3.0 percent. While the overall market benefited from favorable comparisons to 2023, weak results in China continued to hold the market back. Excluding China, worldwide shipments grew more than 5 percent year over year.

      "Make no mistake, the PC market just like other technology markets faces challenges in the near term due to maturity and headwinds," said Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC's Worldwide Device Trackers. "However, two consecutive quarters of growth, combined with plenty of market hype around AI PCs and a less sexy but arguably more important commercial refresh cycle, seems to be what the PC market needed. The buzz is clearly around AI, but a lot is happening with non-AI PC purchasing to make this mature market show signs of positivity.”

      In recent months, most of the industry players have laid out their initial strategies for AI PCs focusing primarily on the component side and the potential of the commercial market. While IDC believes the commercial market has the biggest short-term upside for AI in the PC industry, the consumer story has yet to be told in full. All eyes are on Apple to drive that message later this year with anticipated product launches, but it shouldn't be overlooked that Qualcomm, Intel, and AMD are all likely to make noise around both consumer and commercial AI PCs.

      "Outside the commercial refresh cycle, promotional activity from consumer-oriented brands and channels have helped bolster the segment," said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager with IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. "The market has also moved past the rock bottom pricing brought about by excess inventory last year, signifying growth in average selling prices due to richer configurations and reduced discounting."

      images.storyboard18.com


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 11, 2024 10:17 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Patanjali Ayurved to deposit Rs 50 lakh for flouting Bombay HC order

      Patanjali Ayurved to deposit Rs 50 lakh for flouting Bombay HC order

      How it Works

      Tata Motors announces milestone with over 20 lakh SUVs on Indian roads

      Tata Motors announces milestone with over 20 lakh SUVs on Indian roads

      How it Works

      Delhi High Court summons Wikipedia in defamation case filed by ANI

      Delhi High Court summons Wikipedia in defamation case filed by ANI

      How it Works

      Iconic Hollywood studio Paramount to merge with David Ellison's Skydance

      Iconic Hollywood studio Paramount to merge with David Ellison's Skydance

      How it Works

      CCPA directs 'Yatra' to refund booking amounts affected by Covid-19 lockdown

      CCPA directs 'Yatra' to refund booking amounts affected by Covid-19 lockdown

      How it Works

      MahaRERA penalises 628 projects over absence of QR codes in ads, registration number

      MahaRERA penalises 628 projects over absence of QR codes in ads, registration number

      How it Works

      SC directs MIB to file affidavit within three weeks with recommendations on SDC

      SC directs MIB to file affidavit within three weeks with recommendations on SDC