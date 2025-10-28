Raymond Realty Q2 FY26 profit jumps to Rs 60.8 crore; Total income rises 20% YoY

ADVERTISEMENT
Raymond Group on Tuesday announced the financial results for its real estate arm, Raymond Realty, reporting a sharp rise in profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.
The company’s profit surged to Rs 60.8 crore during the July–September quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 4 crore in the same period last year. For the first half of FY26, Raymond Realty reported a consolidated profit of Rs 76 crore, up from Rs 12 crore in H1 FY25.
Total income grew 20% year-on-year to Rs 705 crore in Q2 FY26, as against Rs 589 crore in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, the company’s income rose significantly from Rs 391 crore reported in Q1 FY26.
The company attributed its growth to continued demand for its projects, even as sales from mature developments moderated due to low inventory levels. “This was balanced by steady progress in preparing new projects for launch in the second half of the fiscal year,” the company said.
EBITDA stood at Rs 101 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 95 crore a year ago, while EBITDA margin was at 14.3% versus 16.2% in the previous year’s corresponding quarter.
Raymond Realty expects higher activity and robust sales performance in the second half of FY26, driven by upcoming project launches.
“We continue to be on track with our strategic plan for the second half of the year, which anticipates higher operational activity driven by a pipeline of new project launches. We remain dedicated to delivering value to our shareholders through the diligent execution of our growth strategy,” said Harmohan Sahni, Managing Director, Raymond Realty Limited.
The company also outlined its long-term revenue potential. Its 100-acre Thane land parcel is estimated to generate Rs 25,000 crore in potential revenue. Additionally, under its asset-light model via joint development agreements (JDAs), Raymond Realty plans to launch three to four new projects within the next 6–9 months, and the remaining over the next 12–18 months, targeting an additional Rs 14,000 crore in potential revenue.
During Q2 FY26, Raymond Realty achieved a booking value of Rs 455 crore, led by strong demand for Ten X Era in Thane and The Address by GS in Bandra.