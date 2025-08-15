Saregama hits record ₹1,171 crore revenue in FY25, boosted by Ads & live events

Saregama India Limited, part of the RPSG Group, posted its highest-ever annual revenue of ₹1,171.3 crore in FY 2024–25, marking a 46% jump from the previous year. While music remained its largest revenue contributor, the company significantly expanded earnings from advertising, video, retail, and events.

Saregama India Limited reported a sharp rise in both advertisement revenue and promotional expenditure in FY 2024–25, underscoring its aggressive push in music, video, and live entertainment markets.

Advertisement revenue climbed to ₹190.5 crore, making up almost 16% of the company’s record total revenue of ₹1,171.3 crore. This represents a 28% jump from the previous fiscal, driven by increased brand collaborations, monetisation of digital content, and the growth of ad-supported video formats through subsidiaries like FilterCopy and Dice Media.

On the cost side, advertisement and sales promotion expenses nearly doubled. On a consolidated basis, spending rose to ₹90.41 crore in FY25 from ₹75.98 crore in FY24. Standalone figures mirrored this trend, climbing to ₹88.01 crore from ₹74.16 crore. The company attributed the spike to large-scale campaigns for new music launches, high-profile concerts — including Diljit Dosanjh’s live shows — and targeted digital marketing for web series and branded content.

Strategic partnerships with OTT platforms and leading production houses also contributed to higher promotional outlays, particularly as Saregama expanded its footprint in regional markets, live events, and digital-first entertainment properties.

The company, part of the RPSG Group, closed FY25 with its highest-ever annual revenue of ₹1,171.3 crore, a 46% year-on-year rise. It posted an adjusted EBITDA of ₹356.6 crore, PBT of ₹276.1 crore, and PAT of ₹204.3 crore.

Saregama has committed ₹1,000 crore in fresh content investments over FY 2024–25 to FY 2026–27, with ₹316 crore deployed in FY25 alone — the largest annual investment in its history.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama said "FY 2024–25 was a landmark year in Saregama’s journey as we combined the strength of our legacy with the agility to shape the future of entertainment. As India’s media and entertainment (M&E) industry undergoes rapid digital transformation, Saregama continues to lead with innovation, content driven growth, and strategic diversification."

Mehra said, "We are laser-focused on future-proofing our portfolio through sharp capital allocation and disciplined execution. Our 10,000 Mn content investment roadmap is already underway with over 5,250 Mn secured."

Strategic acquisitions of regional music labels and partnerships with major production houses like Dharma Productions, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Films, and Jio Studios have deepened its presence in emerging linguistic markets. Saregama has also forayed into hip-hop, acquiring over 130 tracks from MTV Hustle 4. The company’s video division, comprising Yoodlee Films, Dice Media, and FilterCopy, contributed 16% of FY25 revenue.

The company stated that Pocket Aces grew 18% YoY and is on track to break even. "Our shows across platforms continued to gain traction."

Yoodlee released regionally driven films with full IP ownership, while Dice delivered youth-focused web series for OTT platforms. FilterCopy expanded its follower base to 40+ million, monetising through brand integrations and ad revenues.