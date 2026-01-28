Omnicom Media India’s Lodestar UM wins Amazon Music’s Integrated Media mandate

The partnership will see Lodestar UM deliver integrated, insight-led media solutions in today's era of intelligence.

Lodestar UM, an Omnicom Media India agency, has been awarded the integrated media mandate for Amazon Music.

The win follows a competitive review process, with the agency taking on full-funnel media activation for the brand. The partnership will see Lodestar UM deliver integrated, insight-led media solutions in today's era of intelligence.

Underpinned by UM's Full Color Media (FCM) approach, which empowers brands with distinctiveness and intrinsic value, the agency brings together data, technology and creativity to craft an informed media and marketing strategy that resonates with how people engage with the brand.

Speaking of the win, Aditi Mishra, CEO of Lodestar UM, said, “Music is deeply embedded in the way people move through the world, and Amazon Music has become a consistent presence across moments of discovery, routine and connection. That kind of context calls for a thoughtful and integrated media approach, and we value the trust placed in our team to deliver it. Our Full Color Media framework allows us to approach this responsibility with a clear emphasis on integration, cultural relevance and consistency.”

This win in India marks another step forward in Omnicom Media's growing partnership with Amazon, deepening a relationship that already spans AWS across APAC and Japan.

First Published on January 28, 2026, 12:57:39 IST