CarTrade Q3 FY26: OLX, CarWale rent firm clocks 35% rise in profit YoY to Rs 61.5 crore in Q3 FY26

CarTrade Tech, the parent company of CarWale, OLX India, CarTrade and BikeWale, reported a 35% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit for the third quarter of FY26, aided by strong operating leverage and margin expansion across businesses.

The company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 61.52 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 45.53 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit after tax, excluding the impact of new labour codes, stood at Rs 68.03 crore, marking a 49% YoY increase.

Total consolidated income rose 18% YoY to Rs 228.37 crore during the quarter. EBITDA jumped 56% year-on-year to Rs 78.25 crore, with margins expanding to an all-time high of 37%.

Consumer Group sees revenue, EBITDA growth

CarTrade’s Consumer Group reported a strong performance, with revenue from operations rising 27% YoY to Rs 86.3 crore in Q3 FY26. Total income for the segment increased to Rs 95.75 crore.

EBITDA margins for the Consumer Group improved to 43% during the quarter, while profit after tax rose 17% YoY to Rs 28.6 crore, compared with Rs 24.38 crore in Q3 FY25.

The consumer business also saw a moderate increase in costs, with employee expenses rising 6% to Rs 31 crore, while marketing expenses grew 8% to Rs 7 crore during the quarter.

Remarketing business delivers profit surge

CarTrade’s remarketing business continued its upward trajectory, with revenue from operations increasing 12% YoY to Rs 65.6 crore in Q3 FY26. Total income stood at Rs 71 crore.

EBITDA margins for the segment rose to 30%, while profit after tax surged 68% YoY to Rs 12.71 crore, compared with Rs 6.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

OLX India posts 37% profit growth

OLX India also reported a strong quarter, with profit after tax rising 37% YoY to Rs 20.1 crore in Q3 FY26, from Rs 14.68 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations increased 18% to Rs 58.7 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 49.7 crore in Q3 FY25.

Commenting on the performance, Vinay Sanghi, Chairman and Founder of CarTrade Tech, said the company delivered a record quarter marked by strong operating leverage and its highest-ever revenues.

“We are pleased to deliver a record quarter, marked by strong operating leverage and our highest-ever revenues of Rs 228 crore across each of our businesses. This translated into significant margin expansion, with EBITDA at Rs 78.25 crore and margins reaching an all-time high of 37%. The consistent performance across quarters underscores the strength of our diversified digital ecosystem. We will continue to invest in future technologies and platform capabilities to deepen engagement,” Sanghi said.

First Published on January 28, 2026, 12:25:26 IST