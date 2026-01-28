RollsKing appoints Arjun Toor as co-founder to drive expansion and operations

Quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain RollsKing on Wednesday announced the appointment of Arjun Toor as co-founder, as the brand looks to strengthen its leadership team amid expansion plans.

Toor brings over 15 years of experience spanning hospitality operations, consumer behaviour insights and strategic commercial decision-making. His leadership journey began in the UK, where he built operating expertise in high-volume environments that demand speed, precision and consistency.

Over the years, Toor has led and scaled multiple formats within the Indian restaurant sector, ranging from casual dining and bar-led concepts to Michelin-starred kitchens. At RollsKing, he will lead new store openings (NSO) and growth initiatives, along with menu stabilisation, staffing and training, and store-level performance reviews across multiple cities.

He has previously managed centralised, multi-location operations, with deep expertise in supply chain management, vendor consolidation and cost optimisation—capabilities critical to scaling a QSR business without compromising operational consistency.

In his role at RollsKing, Toor will also spearhead priorities across menu architecture, brand communications, and rollout planning and development. Leveraging insights into repeat ordering behaviour, portion planning and high-efficiency kitchen operations, he will focus on strengthening unit-level performance while protecting the brand’s core promise of taste and quality.

Founded in 2011, RollsKing operates over 120 service points across 15 cities in India.

First Published on January 28, 2026, 13:28:12 IST