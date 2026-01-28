Dabur India poised to name Herjit S Bhalla as CEO

With over two decades of experience, Herjit S Bhalla began his career at Unilever, rising to General Manager – Customer Development, North.

Indian consumer goods company Dabur India is reportedly set to appoint Herjit S Bhalla, currently Vice President – Canada & Global Customers at The Hershey Company, as its India Chief Executive Officer, according to The Economic Times.

Bhalla will report to Mohit Malhotra, who is expected to be elevated within Dabur India, the report added.

With over two decades of experience, Bhalla began his career at Unilever, rising to General Manager – Customer Development, North. He later served as Marketing Director for Foods in Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus, leading the tea business in one of the world’s most competitive markets. He also spearheaded growth initiatives such as Knorr Jelly and Meal Maker Baking Bags, establishing these as fast-growing and differentiated offerings.

He then moved to METRO Cash & Carry India as Chief Operating Officer – North & East, overseeing expansion initiatives, before joining The Hershey Company as Managing Director for India.

This transition comes amid a wave of leadership changes in the Indian FMCG sector over the past year, driven by challenges such as slow growth, the rise of digital-first brands, rural market resurgence, and portfolio realignments, added the report.

Notable moves include:

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL): Priya Nair, former President of Beauty & Wellbeing, appointed CEO and Managing Director, succeeding Rohit Jawa.

Britannia Industries: Rakshit Hargave appointed CEO and Whole-time Director; Varun Berry stepped down after a decade at the helm.

HUL: Rajneet Kohli named Executive Director, Foods, succeeding Shiva Krishnamurthy.

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting: CEO Vineet Agrawal to retire January 2026; Kumar Chander to succeed from February 1.

Nestlé India: Suresh Narayanan stepped down as Chairman & MD; succeeded by Manish Tiwary, former Amazon India Country Manager.

Coca-Cola: Hemant Rupani appointed CEO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

First Published on January 28, 2026, 13:03:09 IST