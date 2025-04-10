Telecos roll out mobile coverage maps online following TRAI mandate

In a significant move to enhance transparency and empower mobile subscribers, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have published mobile network coverage maps on their websites, as per the mandate given by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Earlier, TRAI released revised regulations, “The Standards of Quality of Service of Access (Wirelines and Wireless) and Broadband (Wireline and Wireless) Service Regulations, 2024 (06 of 2024)’ on August 2, 2024. These regulations have become effective from October 1, 2024, and are applicable for both access and broadband services provided on wireline as well as wireless media.

The regulations mandates that “every service provider providing access service (wireless) shall publish on its website the service wise geospatial coverage maps in such a manner and format, as may be directed by the Authority from time to time, for the geographical areas where wireless voice or wireless broadband service is available for subscription by consumers.”

As per the regulations, the publication of a mobile network coverage map was to be completed by April 1, 2025.

In compliance with the requirement of the QoS regulations, TSPs, including Bharti Airtel, RJIL, and Vodafone Idea, have now published mobile network coverage maps on their respective websites. Meanwhile, BSNL, MTNL have yet to publish the same.

To ensure uniformity of coverage maps across the TSPs and their timely rollout, TRAI issued detailed technical guidelines for the publication of mobile network coverage maps on November 22, 2024.

Further, to enable easy user access, these links of mobile coverage maps have been consolidated on the TRAI website. The newly introduced coverage maps offer a variety of user-friendly features for easy accessibility and navigation with the standard color scheme. It also provides the option to see the coverage of specific technology like 2G, 3G, 4G or 9G offered by respective TSP in their area of interest.

Users can use search options or enable location on their device to navigate to their current location. The toggle switch or technology selection button may be used to select coverage maps of the technology of their interest i.e. 2G/3G/4G/5G etc.

Additionally, TRAI has urged the mobile subscribers to share their feedback or report any major discrepancy in coverage representation with their service provider through the user feedback feature available on coverage maps. However, it warned users that actual mobile coverage experience may sometimes vary from the coverage shown in the map, including in indoor areas, as it depends upon various dynamic parameters.