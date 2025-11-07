Tiger Global exits Ather Energy with ₹1,204 crore share sale ahead of Q2 results

ADVERTISEMENT
U.S.-based investment firm Tiger Global, through its entity Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, has fully exited Ather Energy, selling its entire 5% stake in the electric two-wheeler maker via open market transactions on November 6, 2025.
According to exchange data, the fund sold 1 crore shares on the NSE at an average price of ₹623.56 per share and 93 lakh shares on the BSE at an average price of ₹620.45 per share. The combined sale fetched approximately ₹1,204 crore.
As of September 30, Tiger Global held 1.93 crore shares, representing 5% of Ather Energy’s paid-up capital.
In related bulk deals, IRAGE Broking Services LLP purchased 22 lakh shares worth ₹137 crore at an average price of ₹622.26 per share, while also offloading 2 lakh shares worth ₹14.5 crore for price stabilization purposes.
The exit comes just days before Ather Energy’s Q2 FY26 financial results, slated for release on November 10.
Notably, Tiger Global had also pared its stake in Ola Electric earlier this year, in May 2025, signaling a continued realignment of its investments in India’s growing EV ecosystem.
For the first quarter of FY26, Ather’s revenue from operations surged 79% year-on-year to ₹645 crore, up from ₹360 crore in Q1 FY25. The company’s net loss narrowed by 3% to ₹178 crore, compared to ₹183 crore in the year-ago period.
Operationally, Ather retained its third position in India’s EV market in October, registering 28,061 vehicles, a 53% month-on-month jump and a 19.53% market share. The company also overtook rival Ola Electric in market capitalization.