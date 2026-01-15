DB Corp Q3FY26: Print revenue falls 6.7% to Rs 554.3 crore, ad revenue slips to Rs 439.5 crore

DB Corp Ltd on Thursday reported a decline in both profit and revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, weighed down by continued weakness in its print and radio businesses.

The media company’s consolidated profit for the October–December quarter fell to Rs 95.5 crore, compared with Rs 118.2 crore in the same period last year. For the nine-month period ended December 2025, profit declined to Rs 269.8 crore from Rs 318.6 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations dropped 5.7% year-on-year in the third quarter to Rs 605.2 crore, down from Rs 642.6 crore in Q3 FY25, reflecting pressure across key segments.

Revenue from the printing, publishing and allied businesses declined 6.7% to Rs 554.3 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 594 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Sequentially, print and publishing revenue also moderated from Rs 571.7 crore in Q2 FY26, indicating sustained softness in the segment.

The company’s radio business also saw a contraction, with revenue slipping to Rs 41 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 48.6 crore a year earlier.

The company reported advertisement revenue of Rs 439.5 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 476.7 crore in the same quarter last year, largely due to a high base created by festive-season spending and state election-related advertising in the year-ago period.

Separately, DB Corp informed stock exchanges that Amit Prakashrao Waghmare has resigned as Chief Information Officer of the technology department. His last working day will be January 31, 2026. Rakesh Khaitan has been appointed to the role with effect from January 15.

Khaitan holds a BTech degree in computer science and brings over 21 years of experience in IT governance, digital transformation and cybersecurity. He has previously worked with companies including IB Group, Adani Wilmar Ltd, Olam Agro and Tata Motors.

