Panorama Studios inks long-term distribution pact with Century Films for Malayalam slate

Panorama Studios on Friday announced a long-term strategic distribution partnership with Century Films for the release of all its Malayalam films, strengthening its push in the South Indian market.

The partnership will commence with the release of Anomie, starring Rehman and Bhavana, scheduled to hit theatres on January 30. This will be followed by Tikitaka, featuring Asif Ali, and Production No. 3, starring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose.

Century Films is led by producer MC Phillip, popularly known as Century Kochumon, and is widely regarded for its strong grassroots presence in Kerala’s theatrical ecosystem.

Panorama Studios said the partnership was driven by Century Films’ deep-rooted relationships with exhibitors, theatre owners and key stakeholders across Kerala, which is expected to help maximise the reach and performance of its Malayalam releases.

“We believe this collaboration will ensure our films reach audiences in Kerala in the most impactful and authentic way,” said Kumar Mangat Pathak, chairman, Panorama Studios.

Calling the association a natural progression, Century Kochumon, head of Century Films, said the partnership would help strengthen the presentation of Malayalam cinema at scale. “We look forward to bringing meaningful Malayalam films to audiences with renewed strength and reach,” he said.

The announcement comes close on the heels of Panorama Studios International’s recent collaboration with Malayalam actor and producer Nivin Pauly to produce a slate of Malayalam feature films with a cumulative budget of Rs 100 crore.

Pauly is among the most prominent contemporary stars in Malayalam cinema and has won multiple honours, including two Kerala State Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, two Kerala Film Critics Association Awards and six SIIMA Awards.

Panorama Studios, a film production and distribution company, has delivered several box-office successes over the years, starting with its debut film Omkara. Its portfolio includes hits such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama (Parts 1 and 2), Drishyam (Parts 1 and 2), Raid (Parts 1 and 2) and Shaitaan. The company is currently working on Drishyam 3.

First Published on Jan 16, 2026 3:50 PM