comScore

How it Works

TV and OTT content influences perception about mental health, say 82 percent Indians: ITC Survey

ITC’s Feel Good with Fiama Mental Wellbeing Survey 2023 unveils interesting facts about Mental Health perceptions.

By  Storyboard18Oct 10, 2023 10:57 AM
TV and OTT content influences perception about mental health, say 82 percent Indians: ITC Survey
Be it GenZ or Millennials, everybody is battling stress, albeit due to varying causes. The survey findings highlight the various stressors and de-stressors at Work, in Relationships and the overall attitudes towards mental health and wellbeing. (Representative Image: Total Shape via Unsplash)

In India, attitudes towards mental health and mental wellbeing have been gradually evolving with increased awareness and conversations towards reducing the stigma. In its 3rd year on Mental Health Day, ITC’s Feel Good with Fiama Mental Wellbeing Survey unveils interesting facts to further understand young India’s changing attitudes towards mental wellbeing and mental health. Commissioned with NielsenIQ, the survey covers a gamut of beliefs, behaviours, major stressors and de-stressors for GenZ and Millennials towards mental health.

Cinema, like in many other parts of the world, plays a significant role in raising awareness about cultural influences and behaviours. The Feel Good with Fiama Mental wellbeing Survey, 2023 reveals that Gen Z and Millennials believe that better portrayal of mental health in cinema will influence perceptions and drive conversations. Mental wellbeing in recent years has gained some prominence in broadcast content and the survey highlights the need to explore more positive portrayal. 82 percent of the survey respondents feel that TV/OTT can be instrumental in influencing perceptions about mental health.

77% believe that TV/Movies and OTT content can drive mental health conversations. While proactive dialogue on mental wellbeing and handling everyday stress is witnessing a positive shift, there is a need to illustrate it better in pop culture references. 78% Indians feel ‘dramatic’ representation of mental health can deter people from seeking treatment and 79 percent believe positive mental health portrayals in movies can aid in addressing stigma. 81% also feel that celebrities create strong impact as mental health advocates.

Be it GenZ or Millennials, everybody is battling stress, albeit due to varying causes. The survey findings highlight the various stressors and de-stressors at Work, in Relationships and the overall attitudes towards mental health and wellbeing.

Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive, personal care products business, ITC, said, “It is heartening to note some of the positive shifts that have taken place in understanding mental health with the gradual increase in awareness campaigns and discussions. The Fiama Mental Wellbeing Survey continues to provide the spotlight on India’s youth and their attitude towards mental health and well-being. In its 3rd edition, the survey unveils some critical facts that can definitely be a catalyst for more widespread conversations, a more nuanced understanding of the issue as well as enhance mental health support. Fiama’s endeavour to make mental wellbeing a more proactive conversation goes beyond just provoking a thought. In collaboration with MINDS Foundation, it also enables access to subsidized virtual therapy.”

ITC Fiama in collaboration with The Minds Foundation, has also launched its first Virtual Clinic. The Virtual Clinic is designed to enable affordable access to mental health therapy delivered by licensed professionals. It is an appropriate platform that encourages individuals to seek help in an intimate virtual space without the fear of embarrassment or the prevailing stigma. The MINDS Foundation has specially put together a team of highly qualified therapists for the Virtual Clinic, thereby, offering expert advice, therapy and counselling at the convenience of one’s own privacy.


Tags
First Published on Oct 10, 2023 10:57 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

IPG Mediabrands releases first 'Media Responsibility Index' in collaboration with MAGNA

IPG Mediabrands releases first 'Media Responsibility Index' in collaboration with MAGNA

How it Works

Early trends predict strong festive season sale for e-commerce companies

Early trends predict strong festive season sale for e-commerce companies

How it Works

How cross-branding impacts the gaming industry

How cross-branding impacts the gaming industry

How it Works

Maruti Suzuki to infuse Rs 50,000 crore by FY31 towards boosting capacity

Maruti Suzuki to infuse Rs 50,000 crore by FY31 towards boosting capacity

How it Works

How new-age gaming developers are transforming player experience

How new-age gaming developers are transforming player experience

How it Works

GST Council Meet: Centre says not taxing online gaming firms retrospectively as states flag concerns

GST Council Meet: Centre says not taxing online gaming firms retrospectively as states flag concerns

How it Works

Rise in demand for homestays during Cricket World Cup

Rise in demand for homestays during Cricket World Cup