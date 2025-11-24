One viewer, one screen: JioStar & Nielsen reveal why the era of "wasted reach" in live sports is over

The study reopens questions around the future of unified measurement in India, the need for multi agency rating systems, and how broadcasters and publishers position themselves in a world where TV and digital are no longer adversaries but complementary reach engines.

A new joint study on Cross-Screen Measurement conducted during TATA IPL 2025 by JioStar and Nielsen is challenging long held assumptions about how Indians consume advertisements across screens. For years, brands believed that linear TV, connected TV and mobile audiences significantly overlapped, leading to duplication and wasted reach. The new cross screen measurement study, conducted during IPL 2025 across five diverse categories, shows the opposite. The overlap is not just low. In most cases, it is under 5 percent, and in some sharply targeted cohorts, it drops below 1 percent.

This finding has major consequences for how brands plan campaigns, allocate budgets and measure outcomes in a fragmented media landscape. It also reopens questions around the future of unified measurement in India, the need for multi agency rating systems, and how broadcasters and publishers position themselves in a world where TV and digital are no longer adversaries but complementary reach engines.

In a conversation with Storyboard18, Anup Govindan, Chief Revenue Officer, Sports, JioStar and Akhil Parekh, Chief Product Officer, Nielsen break down the study’s biggest revelations, debunk myths about cross device consumption, and explain why unified measurement is becoming the new currency for advertisers across live sports. They also discuss the road ahead for CTV targeting, full funnel attribution, India’s ratings ecosystem, and the growing advertiser interest around WPL and IPL following India’s historic Women’s World Cup victory.

There was always a myth about significant overlapping of LTV, CTV, and mobile. This study proves each screen uniquely expands total reach. Why is this study more crucial for advertisers now and what does it reveal about consumer behaviour?

Anup: Live cricket events are massive in production, whether IPL or the World Cup. At any point in time, millions watch on TV, mobile, or CTV based on their preference. What this study confirms is what we intuitively knew: viewers watch on one platform at a time. When someone is travelling, they might watch on mobile, and when they reach home, they may shift to CTV. The biggest revelation is that there is no duplication. Advertisers get incremental audiences across platforms without wastage. So we recommend a holistic planning approach using the Nielsen Unified Measurement Framework.

What misconceptions do advertisers hold about TV and digital audiences?

Akhil: In India, TV is still seen as the big reach screen. That remains true. But mobile is growing fast. The misconception is that people are consuming content across devices simultaneously. They are not. They choose one device at a time. This is why advertisers must rethink campaign planning, stop siloed strategies, and use each screen for its unique strength. With such low overlap, holistic planning becomes more important.

How should advertisers allocate funds across LTV and TV when incremental reach ranges between 20 and 40 percent?

Anup: It depends on the advertiser's priorities. For a mass reach campaign, linear TV is the starting point. But if they want to target a specific premium cohort, they can complement TV with CTV or premium handheld devices. It is always a combination.

Akhil: Planning is only as good as the measurement behind it. Without unified data, planning remains cyclical. This study gives advertisers the ability to plan holistically. Allocation ultimately depends on the target audience, campaign objectives, and the insights generated from cross screen data.

Can you explain how advanced digital targeting can reduce overlap to as low as one percent? What does this mean for performance-driven advertisers?

Anup: When advertisers use the wide reach of handheld devices or LTV and combine that with sharp targeting capabilities on iOS devices, premium devices, or CTV audiences, the overlap becomes even lower than one percent. Across the five diverse brands in our study, overlap was consistently below five percent. With advanced cohort targeting, it dropped further. This is why unified measurement is the way forward. Planning and evaluation can no longer happen in silos.

What does this study mean for TV broadcasters? How does it bust the myth that advertisers must choose one platform to avoid duplication?

Anup: The takeaway is that both platforms bring distinct strengths and can coexist. Television has unmatched mass reach, especially for live sports, while digital adds precision and depth. Since overlap is very low, advertisers can maximise reach with minimal duplication by planning across screens. Broadcasters should leverage their strengths rather than thinking in binaries like LTV versus digital.

Coming to CTV, do you expect more innovations in targeting and measurement?

Anup: Yes. CTV is the fastest growing platform globally. We are working on advanced data safe approaches built on deterministic data. We are also investing in unified frequency management to eliminate amplification. On measurement, we are building cross screen attribution models that capture full funnel impact from awareness to action.

Akhil: Strong first-party data will drive precise targeting across addressable media. Measurement innovations will span reach, frequency, attention, brand lift, and incrementality. Ultimately, it brings efficiency by reducing wastage.

Will unified consumption influence pricing models for digital or TV?

Anup: We do not comment on pricing. But we are investing in major sporting events, better targeting, and advanced measurement capabilities. These innovations enhance value.

This study was done on IPL. Can it be replicated across other leagues like Pro Kabaddi or ISL?

Anup: Yes. Because live sports inherently involve high passion, high engagement, and short ad breaks, the same patterns hold true. We see this becoming the foundation for future live sports advertising across leagues. Our aim is not to react to challenges but to anticipate industry needs.

On ratings, India has ongoing debates about having multiple measurement systems. How do you see the ecosystem?

Akhil: Nielsen has long experience in cross screen measurement globally. In some markets, we provide data to existing bodies, and in others, we are the measurement body. In India, linear TV measurement is the cornerstone. Complementing this with independent digital and cross screen metrics will fill gaps in mobile first consumption, on demand viewing, and CTV measurement. These insights are more granular and real time than what TV panels can provide.

Are you eyeing entry into India as a ratings agency, independently or via JV?

Akhil: A multi agency ecosystem fosters transparency, accountability, and innovation. Our approach is collaborative. We already have joint ventures, like with TAM. We will partner with existing bodies rather than operating in isolation. There is no single company that has all the data. Collaboration is the only way to build a fully integrated system.

What are the next steps for building a fully integrated India wide cross measurement system?

Akhil: The future depends on partnership. Multiple bodies will bring their best in class data and methodologies. We will contribute our cross screen measurement expertise, advanced modelling, privacy safe integrations, and learnings from global markets. Bringing the ecosystem together helps advertisers reach audiences more precisely and achieve business outcomes efficiently.

With India winning the Women’s World Cup and WPL getting more traction, do you expect ad rates to go up? What are the revenue trends for IPL and WPL?

Anup: We do not comment on specific revenue numbers, but directionally, national performance drives excitement and advertiser interest. The recent Women’s World Cup saw a five to six times jump in viewership. For WPL, we expect four to five times viewership growth compared to last year. Advertisers chase viewership, so these numbers will influence pricing benchmarks and investment interest in both IPL and WPL.

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 9:04 AM