Apple releases new ad film as part of its 'Underdogs' series

Apple’s new 8 minute spot is an ad film in the truest sense. The film titled ‘Swiped’ is Apple’s latest addition to its 2022 Grand Prix winning series ‘Underdogs’. The film packs everything from drama, tension, action and anticipation. It is well conceptualised, highlights multiple product features seamlessly, has good flow and most importantly keeps you constantly hooked for what is a long commercial.

We see a lady giving final touches to her presentation to pitch to investors. She receives a video call that she transfers from her laptop to her mobile. While on call, her laptop gets swiped by a couple of thieves. The lady receives a notification on her phone informing her that her laptop is on the move and is no longer connected to her phone. Worrying about her presentation, she opens the ‘Find My’ app on her iPhone and follows the group of thieves wherever they go. The chase begins.

The group of thieves go from one pawn shop to another trying to sell the laptop. However, they’re unable to do so since no one is willing to buy a MacBook that’s locked. Points to the privacy features of Apple. They then go to a hacker to try and sell the laptop, who will also be able to unlink it. However, in the interim, the lady manages to call tech support to have the laptop temporarily locked remotely so that the thieves can’t tamper with it. At the moment the lady enters and spooks the thieves whop run away in fear and she manages to retrieve her laptop and her presentation.

The ad includes multiple product placements as well as promotes many of Apple’s features by showcasing real-time use cases. From iPhones, iWatches, MacBooks in product placements to the ‘Find My' app, Apple Maps, Privacy features, biometric scanner, call transferring, Siri, Apple Pay, Augmented Reality and so much more. The list just goes on. All of this was incorporated so cleverly that you wouldn’t even catch it if you didn’t know that this was an Apple ad.