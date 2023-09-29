BigMuscles Nutrition signs Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador

BigMuscles Nutrition has signed Hardik Pandya, renowned international cricketer, as the brand ambassador for its wide range of nutritional supplements.

Premium Gold Whey Protein, its marquee product which is Informed Choice certified, a global quality assurance program for dietary supplement products, provides 25 gm protein and 11 gm of essential amino acids per serving. It is designed for fitness enthusiasts, gym goers and high performance athletes who need global quality-assured products to meet their fitness goals.

Suhel Vats, Managing Director, BigMuscles Nutrition, said, “We are thrilled to have Hardik Pandya, a high performing international athlete on board as our brand ambassador. Hardik’s reputation, dedication and passion for fitness and his commitment to excellence, perfectly align with our values at BigMuscles Nutrition. Our products are aligned with our performance personified ambassador and are a part of his workout regime. Our campaign #PerformanceHiPehchaan reflects the high-quality performance of our products that makes them acknowledged market leaders.”

Premium Gold Whey Protein, a derivative of milk, is a high biological value protein that contains essential amino acids necessary for muscle building and repair, and recovery. This concentrated source of amino acids facilitates muscle protein synthesis, essential for athletes and gym goers who undertake high intensity workouts.