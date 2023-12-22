Dream Theatre secures rights of Podium Icon's Maradona Consumer Products programme

Dream Theatre, India’s brand management and licensing representation company, has secured the rights for the Maradona Consumer Products programme from Podium Icons, a division of Podium Brands Group in the UK. Podium Icons has exclusively acquired the master licensor rights from Sattvica SA, the Argentine company which owns the Maradona, name, image and likeness rights, and has a range of assets and IP with which to be the sole authorised representative of the Maradona IP and to develop the Diego Maradona brand. Podium Icons has placed the rights for bringing brand Maradona to India and South Asia with Dream Theatre.

Dream Theatre will drive the program in India and has started working with some of the names in apparel, footwear, luggage, gifts and novelty, memorabilia to create a comprehensive licensing programme.

Regarded as the one of the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game, Maradona is one of the original superstars of the game, long before being feted as a superstar became the norm. He rose from a modest background to become one of football’s greatest stars who never forgot his roots. On the field, he was an audacious and exceptionally talented player, known for his charismatic personality and determination.

His performance in the FIFA World Cup 1986, which led Argentina to victory, made him a legend the world over, winning him legions of fans in India too, who continue to celebrate him and everything he stood for. Maradona is the joint holder of the FIFA Player of the century award along with the Brazilian great, Pele. In fact, Maradona led the internet poll with 53.6 percent compared to Pele’s 18.6%.

“We are very excited to represent Maradona in India and South Asia. Maradona’s personality and impact on the game is timeless and as football gains ground in India, fans old and new will have a chance to celebrate the sheer genius of Maradona with authentic merchandise across categories”, says Jiggy George, chief executive officer and founder of Dream Theatre.

Sanjay Wadhwani, CEO and founder of Podium Brands, said, “Maradona was more than just the greatest footballer of all time, he transcended the sport and became an icon to millions. We are thrilled to be given the honour of building and leading Maradona Brand with the purpose of sharing his remarkable story and, in time, building a lasting legacy promoting social and charitable causes in his name.”