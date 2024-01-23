Flipkart customer receives used laptop in republic day sale; shares video on social media

During the republic day sale of Flipkart, a customer from Madhya Pradesh who ordered a laptop worth Rs. 1.13 lakh, received an old and discarded model. The incident came into light when Souro Mukherjee had the delivery agent unwrap the laptop and shared the video on X. Tagging the e - commerce giant in his post Mukherjee wrote, “I ordered a brand new Asus Laptop from Flipkart in this Republic Day sale and I received some old discarded laptop. Never trust products ordered from online platforms”.

While Mukherjee complains about the insecurity of ordering expensive gadgets online due to possible damage, the delivery agent can be seen unwrapping a sealed carton. Immediately after opening the box, Mukherjee discovered the company had sent him a silver laptop instead of a black one. “I had ordered a black laptop,” Mukherjee said in the video. The delivery agent is seen supporting Mukherjee’s claims and points out that the laptop is a used model. Upon inspection, a substantial amount of dust was evident on the screen and keyboard when it was opened.

It has become a common practice of delivery agents requesting the customers to record a video of them unboxing their received products to avoid false claims of fraud.

Soon after Souro Mukherjee shared the occurrence, Flipkart responded to his tweet stating, "We'd never want you to get anything but what you ordered and are extremely sorry about this instance. You can count on us to sort this out. Please help us with the order details so that we can look into it and assist you further. Awaiting your response."

Flipkart added, "Please do not share your order-specific details or personal details on this social platform as they are visible to all. Kindly reach out to us via DM to ensure your details are secure. Please do not respond to fake social media handles impersonating our brand to safeguard your interactions."

Shortly after this incident was brought to attention, other X users began sharing their similar plights. There have been instances when Flipkart has been fined for delivering the wrong product. Saurabh Kumar ( @Saurabh12124837) on X claimed, "I purchased a circular comb from Gubb USA, but Flipkart delivered an incorrect and counterfeit item. It's entirely a duplicate product."

Another X user Laxman Singh Rajput ( @Laxman_rajput_3) reached out to Flipkart support and Delhi Police, expressing frustration, "Despite 40 complaints, the product delivered on October 18th was incorrect. I've received replacement orders four times, yet none have reached me. Seeking help, please assist."

Vikash Badsiwal (@VikashBadsiwal) shared his experience, “The same incident happened to me. I had a phone delivered on November 9 but it had a call log of Oct 20. Shame on Flipkart for doing such fraud. They cancelled the return citing it was an open box delivery, arey basic sense. Before reaching the call log you have to switch on the phone.”