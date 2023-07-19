Havas India launches global talent communications agency Havas People

Havas India, one of India’s advertising conglomerates, has announced the launch of the global talent communications agency Havas People in the country.

A full-service employer branding agency, Havas People is headquartered out of London. Its work spans every aspect of the ‘People Agenda’ – from internal communications that drive employee engagement and performance through to employer brand positioning to attract future talent.

By combining data-driven insights, creative storytelling, and digital innovation, the agency creates and executes compelling employer brands that drive meaningful connections with candidates and deliver measurable business impact.

Havas People will become part of Havas Creative Network India, which has witnessed exponential growth on the back of acquisitions, strategic tie-ups and client wins.

Havas People will add to the creative network’s repertoire that includes agencies like Havas Worldwide India (creative), Havas CX (customer experience), Think Design (UI/UX), Conran Design Group Mumbai (brand design), Shobiz Havas (experiential), and Havas QED (digital) in India.

To lead Havas People in India, Arindam Sengupta, chief growth officer, Havas Worldwide India, has been promoted to the role of managing director, Havas People India. With over 20 years of experience, Sengupta has been an integral part of Havas India since 2016. He has closely managed a diverse range of marquee clients Citroën, JBL, Harman Kardon, Tata CLiQ Luxury, Tata CLiQ Palette, Celio, Burger King, P&G, and Lionsgate Play, and has played a pivotal role in growing Havas India’s P&L through integration.

Rupert Grose, chief executive officer, Havas People, said, “We are thrilled to be announcing the launch of Havas People into the Indian market. Our entry into this dynamic country reflects our commitment to expanding our global footprint and connecting with diverse audiences, and it offers a plethora of opportunities to strengthen our expertise in shaping compelling employer brands. With its diverse talent pool, rich cultural heritage, and thriving business ecosystem, India provides an ideal platform for us to collaborate with organisations and unleash their full potential.”

Grose continued, “Our focus remains on empowering companies to attract, engage, and retain top talent by creating authentic employer brand experiences. We are excited to continue to partner with our existing global clients such as Haleon, Hitachi Vantara and Discover as well as working with local Indian businesses, aligning their unique employer value propositions with the aspirations of job seekers. Together, we will redefine the employer-employee relationship, fostering an inclusive and inspiring workplace culture that drives success and fuels growth.

Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas India, said, “India has emerged as a lighthouse market within the Havas global ecosystem. Our global leadership recognises and is deeply invested in the immense potential that the country has to offer.”

Barua elaborated, “Havas India has seen unprecedented growth in the last 5 years, completely transforming the network’s perception in the country, consequently adding us to the big league. One of the catalysts to this growth has been our constant endeavour to identify market gaps and come up with the most meaningful and innovative business solutions, which gives us the edge over other networks. This, combined with our integrated One Village philosophy and service-led solutioning, has helped us create meaningful difference to our client’s business. Launching Havas People is one more definitive step towards that. I wish Rupert, Arindam and the entire Havas People team all the very best.”