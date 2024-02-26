comScore            

India Yamaha Motor becomes official sponsor of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team

As a testament to this partnership, the iconic logo of IYM's acclaimed brand campaign, 'The Call of the Blue,' will prominently feature on the front cowls of both Fabio Quartararo's and Alex Rins's YZR-M1 bikes throughout the season.

By  Storyboard18Feb 26, 2024 1:09 PM
'The Call of the Blue' brand campaign has already resonated deeply with young Yamaha fans across India, embodying their aspirations and spirit.

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. (IYM) today announced that it is now the official sponsor of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team for the 2024 season. As a testament to this partnership, the iconic logo of IYM's acclaimed brand campaign, 'The Call of the Blue,' will prominently feature on the front cowls of both Fabio Quartararo's and Alex Rins's YZR-M1 bikes throughout the season. This collaboration not only strengthens the bond between IYM and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team but also symbolizes a new era of camaraderie and excitement for Yamaha enthusiasts in India.

'The Call of the Blue' brand campaign has already resonated deeply with young Yamaha fans across India, embodying their aspirations and spirit. Now, with the association with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team, this bond is set to reach new heights. By showcasing the campaign's logo on the global stage of MotoGP, IYM aims to elevate the connection with its fans, inspiring them to embrace the thrill of racing and the Yamaha legacy with even greater enthusiasm. This partnership represents a significant milestone in IYM's journey to empower and engage young Yamaha enthusiasts in India, promising an exhilarating season ahead.

Commenting on the association, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group said, "IYM is thrilled to become the newest sponsor of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team for the 2024 season. The collaboration not only strengthens our bond with MotoGP but also signifies a new phase of aspiration and enthusiasm for Yamaha enthusiasts in India. By prominently featuring 'The Call of the Blue' logo on Fabio Quartararo's and Alex Rins's YZR-M1 bikes, we aim to ignite greater enthusiasm among young Indian fans to embrace Yamaha’s legacy associated with the thrill of racing. This collaboration is a big step in our journey to connect with the youth and Yamaha fans in India."

MotoGP is the premier motorcycle racing championship and one of the biggest sporting spectacles in the world. It is an exciting platform for racing enthusiasts to witness the most powerful and fastest bikes as well as the most skilled riders on the planet. Yamaha has a long and successful history in MotoGP and a rich legacy of more than 500 Grand Prix wins. IYM’s sponsorship to the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team is the first of its kind investment by the brand to promote the motorsports culture in India and at the same time provide greater awareness about Yamaha’s technological prowess in the world of racing.


First Published on Feb 26, 2024 1:09 PM

