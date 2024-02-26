ITC Sunfeast becomes the food partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore

ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations announced its partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the Official Gourmet Food Partner for the Women's T20 League 2024. This association isn't just about cricket; it's about creating a fusion of indulgence and excitement that will have fans cheering for more. Both brands have come together to celebrate the resilience and determination of women in sports.

Sunfeast Baked Creations houses a range of gourmet croissants, bagels and baked treats. This partnership will see the brand integrate seamlessly into the T20 sports ecosystem, offering the widest variety of heavenly croissants and pull-apart bagels during the tournament. With its delectable offerings, the brand guarantees to provide every cricket lover an experience of gourmet perfection.

Rohit Bhalla, Food Tech Business Head at ITC Limited, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are incredibly proud to be associated with RCB. This isn't just a partnership; it's a celebration of the power of sports coming together with exceptional taste. At Sunfeast Baked Creations, we're all about championing women's success and providing them with the support they need to conquer the world – one delicious treat at a time. Through this partnership, we aim to provide players and fans with a truly delightful experience.”

Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sunfeast Baked Creations as our Official Gourmet Food Partner for this season. This partnership is a perfect synergy between two brands that share a passion for curated experiences and a commitment to creating memorable moments."