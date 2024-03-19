Kartik Aaryan re-enters his monologue era with Urbn's new campaign

Urbn, a homegrown D2C charging solution brand has launched its latest campaign, #JuiceUpUrbnUp accompanied by a quirky video featuring Kartik Aaryan. The video blends modern relationships with Urbn’s features such as universality, compatibility, and portability, offering charging solutions with innovation.

The video unfolds with a couple enjoying their first holiday at the beach when Kartik pops up and says, “Baby ke saath aapka pehla holiday, Ab Uska phone aapka phone Uska camera aapka camera, Uska laptop aapka laptop. Iss pyaar ke beech itne chargers! Not fair, no?” followed by the unveiling of Urbn’s adapters, highlighting its capability of charging any device.

The campaign showcases the Urbn adapter’s features of its usage across devices and super fast reliable charging solutions. Donning dual charging capability, users no longer need to carry multiple chargers during holidays.

Its can even power up laptops and thus, makes the Urbn chargers a no-brainer for young couples who are always on the go.

Sagar Gwallani, founder & CEO, Urbn said, “At Urbn, our focus has always been on building a strong connection with the tech-savvy generation of our country. To cultivate a strong connection with the Gen Z audience, there's no better approach than adopting a relatable, relationship-centric strategy. Making the campaign even more attractive, we are excited to have the young and energetic Bollywood sensation Karthik Aryan as our brand ambassador, whose eccentric style reflects the intrinsic qualities of Urbn’s products while seamlessly capturing the modern relationship dynamics.”