Luxury brand Jimmy Choo ropes in actor Ananya Panday as brand ambassador

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday became the brand ambassador of the international luxury brand Jimmy Choo.
Panday is the youngest Indian actor to represent this prestigious international brand.
The actor shared, “I am truly honored and thrilled to be a part of the Jimmy Choo family. It’s a dream come true to represent such an iconic luxury brand that has set the standard for glamour and style. I can’t wait to embark on this exciting journey and create magic together.”
Panday joins the ranks of global personalities who have represented Jimmy Choo over the years.