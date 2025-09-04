IPL tickets now in luxury bracket? Here's what fans will pay after 40% GST

ADVERTISEMENT
Watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) just got significantly more expensive. Under the revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure effective September 22, 2025, tickets to IPL matches and other high-value sporting events will now be taxed at 40%, up from the previous 28%.
This move places IPL tickets in the highest GST slab - alongside casinos, race clubs, betting services, and luxury goods - triggering a sharp price hike for cricket fans nationwide.
Under the old tax regime, a Rs 1,000 IPL ticket attracted 28% GST, raising the final cost to Rs 1,280. With the new 40% rate, the same ticket will now cost Rs 1,400, a jump of Rs 120.
Here's how the increase plays out across ticket categories:
- A Rs 500 ticket now costs Rs 700 instead of Rs 640 (Rs 60 increase)
- A Rs 1,000 ticket now costs Rs 1,400 instead of Rs 1,280 (Rs 120 increase)
- A Rs 2,000 ticket now costs Rs 2,800 instead of Rs 2,560 (RS 240 increase)
The GST Council has defended the hike as part of a broader tax overhaul aimed at revenue alignment and discouraging high-end discretionary spending.
However, the decision has stirred debate by classifying IPL viewing alongside "sin goods" and non-essential luxury services.
Notably, tickets to regular cricket matches and grassroots-level sporting events continue to attract only 18% GST, making the IPL and other premium leagues uniquely impacted by this taxation shift.