Nepal bans Facebook, X, YouTube and others in sweeping crackdown on social media

Nepal's government on Thursday announced an immediate ban on most major social media platforms, including Facebook, X, and YouTube, after accusing them of failing to comply with new regulatory requirements, reported Associated Press.
Minister for Communication and Information Prithvi Subba Gurung said that nearly two dozen platforms widely used in Nepal were repeatedly notified to register their operations in the country but did not respond. "These platforms will be blocked immediately," Gurung said in the report.
TikTok, Viber, and three other social networking platforms have been spared the ban as they complied with the registration rules by setting up liaison offices in Nepal.
The move comes as the government pushes a bill in parliament that seeks to regulate online platforms, requiring them to appoint official representatives, establish accountability measures, and manage user-generated content.
Officials argue the law is necessary to ensure both users and operators are held responsible for what is published and shared online.
However, the draft legislation has been criticized by rights groups and activists, who warn it could be used as a tool for censorship and silencing political dissent.
As per the report, critics say the sweeping restrictions undermine freedom of expression and violate fundamental rights of Nepali citizens.