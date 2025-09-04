Thousands of counterfeit Labubu dolls seized in UK over child safety fears

ADVERTISEMENT
The UK’s obsession with Pop Mart’s Labubu dolls has taken a troubling turn, after thousands of counterfeit versions were seized in raids on high street shops and online sellers. Trading standards officers have warned that the fakes pose “significant safety risks” for children, including choking hazards and exposure to toxic substances, according to a report by the BBC.
Labubu, an elf-like character designed by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, has become one of the most sought-after collectable toys in recent years. Pop Mart’s decision to sell the dolls in “blind boxes” — packaging that conceals which character is inside — has stoked feverish demand and pushed resale prices to as much as £1,000.
Read More: From Ugly-Cute to Billion-Dollar icon! How Labubu turned Pop Mart’s Wang Ning into China’s youngest top 10 billionaire
That scarcity has created a booming market for counterfeits. Fake versions, dubbed “Lafufus” by collectors, have been discovered in physical shops across the UK and on major online marketplaces. While genuine Labubu dolls include holographic security stickers, scannable QR codes and UV stamps to verify authenticity, the counterfeits are crudely made, often featuring twisted limbs, misshapen heads and even the wrong number of teeth.
Safety breaches raise alarm
Investigations have found that these knock-off toys breach multiple requirements under the UK’s Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011. They typically lack CE or UKCA safety markings, importer details and statutory safety warnings. Many also include detachable components or loose stitching that could present choking risks for children.
Authorities further caution that some counterfeit dolls may be manufactured with hazardous dyes, banned plasticisers, or even traces of lead — all of which present potential health dangers.
Scarcity fuels the black market Pop Mart has struggled to keep up with the extraordinary demand. In 2023, the company even suspended UK sales following chaotic scenes of customers queueing overnight and clashing over limited stock. Experts say this scarcity has only intensified the appetite for Labubu dolls and opened the door to counterfeiters.
Officials are now urging parents and collectors to verify purchases carefully, checking for Pop Mart’s holographic sticker, QR code and UV stamp before handing toys to children.