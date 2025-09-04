Today in AI | OpenAI's rolls out new feature | Starbucks to have AI inventory | Majority users rely on AI for search

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

OpenAI extends Projects feature to free ChatGPT users with file uploads and custom tools

OpenAI has announced that its Projects feature, once reserved for paying subscribers, is now being rolled out to free users of ChatGPT.

The Projects tool enables users to organise their chats by topic, set custom instructions for how the AI should respond, and restrict which files or information the chatbot can reference. While at its core it functions like a folder system for conversations, these added capabilities make Projects particularly valuable for users who depend on ChatGPT for structured or ongoing work.

As part of the expansion, OpenAI has increased file upload limits. Free-tier users can now attach up to five files per project, while Plus subscribers are allowed 25 and Pro users up to 40. The company has also added options for personalisation, allowing all users to assign colours and icons to individual projects for smoother navigation.

Starbucks to roll out AI-powered inventory system across North America

Starbucks has announced that it will roll out a new AI-powered inventory management system across its more than 11,000 company-owned stores in North America by the end of September.

According to the company’s website, the technology has been developed in collaboration with NomadGo and leverages computer vision, 3D spatial intelligence, and augmented reality to deliver fast and accurate inventory counts. In just minutes, the system can identify available stock, flag low-inventory items, and—soon—automate restock orders.

Starbucks has already deployed the system in thousands of coffeehouses, where it has seen promising results. The company reported that inventory is now being counted eight times more frequently, providing real-time visibility and enabling faster, more precise replenishment.

Google’s search dominance challenged as 55% turn to AI for answers

Is Google’s long-standing dominance in online search finally under threat? A new survey suggests that generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools are fast becoming the go-to choice for millions of people who once relied on Google and Bing to find answers.

According to the Future AI Sentiment Wave 3 report, 55% of respondents in the United States said they now use AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Gemini instead of traditional search engines for specific tasks. In the United Kingdom, the proportion was even higher at 62%. While Google remains an important resource for verifying facts, the findings point to a clear behavioural shift in how people search for and act on information online.

Apple’s four senior AI researchers quit, defect to Meta, OpenAI and Anthropic

Apple has suffered another major setback in its artificial intelligence ambitions, with four key researchers leaving the company within days of each other. The departures deepen the crisis facing the iPhone maker’s Foundation Models team, which has already seen an exodus of talent in recent weeks.