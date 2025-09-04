American Eagle defends Sydney Sweeney campaign as denim sales soar despite backlash

ADVERTISEMENT
American Eagle’s Chief Marketing Officer, Craig Brommers, has doubled down on the brand’s much-debated Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans campaign, insisting the controversy has been outweighed by exceptional business results. Speaking to international media, Brommers revealed that the campaign delivered double-digit increases in denim sales and attracted nearly 800,000 new customers, generating an astonishing 40 billion impressions since its launch on 23 July, as reported by Adweek.
The creative execution played on the wordplay between “jeans” and “genes,” positioning 27-year-old actress Sydney Sweeney as the face of American Eagle’s denim collection. While intended as a playful pun, the messaging drew criticism from some consumers and media outlets, who interpreted it as reinforcing caucasian beauty ideals or even hinting at eugenics.
Despite these criticisms, the numbers tell a different story. International reports say Brommers confirmed that the campaign drove robust growth across both men’s and women’s denim categories in the first six weeks of its rollout. Certain items from the Sydney Sweeney line proved especially popular, with denim jackets selling out within 24 hours and requiring restocks ahead of the holiday season due to unprecedented demand.
While media coverage highlighted the backlash, consumer sentiment appeared more balanced. An Economist/YouGov poll conducted in mid-August surveyed 1,635 Americans about their views on the campaign. The results showed that 39% considered the advertising clever, 12% deemed it offensive, 40% were neutral, and 8% had no opinion. This suggests a clear gap between the media narrative and public perception.
Brommers stressed that the company relied on real-time performance data rather than social media commentary to guide its decisions throughout the campaign period.
The Sweeney collaboration fits within American Eagle’s broader strategy to appeal to Gen Z through high-profile celebrity partnerships. Previous campaigns have featured names such as Addison Rae, Jenna Ortega and Coco Gauff, each helping the brand strengthen its cultural relevance. The momentum has continued with a collaboration with NFL star Travis Kelce, whose Tru Kolors collection launched in late August.