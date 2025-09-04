Netflix upgrades ‘Moments’ feature, allowing customised scene sharing on mobile apps

ADVERTISEMENT
Netflix has introduced an update that gives viewers more control over how they share scenes from their favourite shows. The new feature allows users to edit the exact moments they want to highlight and send to friends and family – something that streaming apps have long restricted.
The update expands the existing Moments feature, which Netflix first launched in October 2024. With the upgrade, users can now choose the starting and ending points of any scene to create a personalised clip. Once created, the clip is saved in the user’s My Netflix section.
From there, viewers can share the clip with others at their convenience. Unlike the earlier version of the feature, which offered no flexibility in adjusting the duration of a scene, the new update makes it possible to share shorter or more specific snippets. This opens up the potential for quick, impactful clips to circulate online.
The roll-out of the Clip feature will coincide with the release of Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 and will be available on both Android and iOS devices.
Using the feature is straightforward. While watching a programme, users can tap the Clip icon on the screen, which opens a clip menu. They can then select the desired start and end points of the video. A preview is generated before saving, ensuring the selection is accurate.
Once saved, the clip can be shared directly across various social media platforms. For those who choose not to share immediately, the clip remains accessible within My Netflix for future use.
At present, the feature is limited to Netflix’s Android and iOS applications and is not available on desktop or smart TV platforms.
Streaming services such as Netflix increasingly recognise the power of virality on social media, where memorable moments from shows can generate wider cultural impact. While platforms have traditionally blocked users from taking screenshots or recording content, curated clip-sharing offers a controlled way of boosting visibility and audience engagement.