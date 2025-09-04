Patanjali Foods doubles down on advertising spend to Rs 739 crore YoY in FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
Patanjali Foods reported robust growth in FY25, in line with the overall momentum in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, supported by an aggressive push on advertising and brand promotion.
The company’s profit after tax surged 62.8% to Rs 1,726 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,060 crore a year earlier. EBITDA rose 37% year-on-year to Rs 2,079 crore. The company reported revenue of Rs 34,157 crore, with edible oils contributing the largest share at 71.79%, followed by Food & FMCG at 24.7% and Home & Personal Care at 3.33%. The company has set a target to increase the FMCG segment’s contribution to 50% of revenues going forward.
Ad and promotional spending nearly doubled, rising from Rs 425 crore in FY24 to Rs 739 crore in FY25. According to the annual report, subsidiary spending varied: Vedic Broadcasting Ltd (Rs 4.7 crore), Sanskar Info TV Pvt. Ltd (Rs 5.12 crore), Ballabha Enterprises (Rs 4.72 crore), Patanjali Agro India Pvt. Ltd (Rs 27.55 lakh), Patanjali Ayurved Ltd (Rs 0.32 lakh), and Swasth Aahar Pvt. Ltd (Rs 6.43 lakh).
“The company continued to place strong emphasis on brand building, with marketing and promotional spending nearly doubling year-on-year,” Patanjali Foods said in its annual report.
A significant share of the spend was directed towards digital platforms to reach wider audiences, with partnerships across both micro and macro influencers. “We adopt a multifaceted marketing strategy. Each product category is endorsed by a distinct brand ambassador, enhancing brand recall and reinforcing our market presence,” the company noted.
Television advertising also remained a major driver, while in-store promotions strengthened retail engagement. Additionally, yoga camps, health expos, and event sponsorships continued to be part of its marketing mix.