OpenAI extends Projects feature to free ChatGPT users with file uploads and custom tools

OpenAI has announced that its Projects feature, once reserved for paying subscribers, is now being rolled out to free users of ChatGPT.
The Projects tool enables users to organise their chats by topic, set custom instructions for how the AI should respond, and restrict which files or information the chatbot can reference. While at its core it functions like a folder system for conversations, these added capabilities make Projects particularly valuable for users who depend on ChatGPT for structured or ongoing work.
As part of the expansion, OpenAI has increased file upload limits. Free-tier users can now attach up to five files per project, while Plus subscribers are allowed 25 and Pro users up to 40. The company has also added options for personalisation, allowing all users to assign colours and icons to individual projects for smoother navigation.
In its official announcement, OpenAI highlighted the following updates:
Larger file uploads per project (up to 5 for Free, 25 for Plus, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise)
Options to select colours and icons for improved customisation
Project-only memory controls for more tailored context management
The decision reflects a broader trend at OpenAI of gradually extending once-exclusive tools to its wider user base. Features such as Deep Research and ChatGPT Voice were initially paywalled before being opened to all users. Similarly, the release of GPT-5 was made available to free users, albeit with stricter usage limits than those applied to subscribers.
The Projects feature is already live on the web and through the ChatGPT app for Android. OpenAI confirmed that the rollout to iOS will take place over the coming days.