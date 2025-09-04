LinkedIn appoints Heather Hopkins Freeland as Chief Brand Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Heather Hopkins Freeland, who previously served as Chief Brand Officer at Adobe, has joined LinkedIn in the same role.
In a note, she shared, “I’m thrilled to share that I’m joining LinkedIn as its first Chief Brand Officer, overseeing Brand and Consumer Marketing! I’ve been a member of LinkedIn for as long as I can remember, and I’ve been a fan of the brand just as long. It’s a brand that stands for helping people discover their perfect job, find the information and connections they need to be successful, build their skills, and grow their business. Fun fact: I actually got my job at Lyft by replying to a job listing on LinkedIn.”
She added: “I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to work with this incredible brand. I’ve long believed that brands are built by telling powerful stories and finding insightful ways to connect with people — in ways that speak to their head, their heart, their aspirations, and even their funny bone. Brands are remembered for making that authentic connection, and it’s a privilege for me to be able to connect with more than one billion members and customers on LinkedIn.”
Freeland began her career as a Managing Director at Widmeyer Communications, and later joined Digitas as Senior Vice President, where she led strategy, execution, and creative development for Nike’s Relationship Management initiative. She integrated online, email, in-store, and event communications into a cohesive customer experience for the Running Category and Nike+.
She then joined MTV Networks Digital, followed by a brief stint at Gilt City.
As former Head of Global Marketing Communications at Meta, Freeland founded and led an internal global creative and digital agency called “The Guild.” The agency was designed to bring Facebook’s B2B brand to life across all channels, including integrated marketing campaigns, advertising, events, sales, digital, print, and out-of-home (OOH).
Her responsibilities spanned across:
1. Creative (copy, design, film, content strategy)
2. Digital (media planning and buying, social media, email marketing, web development, SEO, analytics)
3. Brand Strategy, Global Marketing Programs, and Project Management & Operations
She also led the development of Facebook’s brand strategy for businesses, designed to cohesively tell the story of the company’s family of apps and services and improve its brand reputation.
Freeland was also Vice President of Marketing at Lyft.