MIB urges TV channels to provide accessible telecast for differently abled viewers during Republic Day celebrations

In response to requests from civil society members, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has reached out to all private television channel broadcasters to facilitate access for people with hearing impairment during the Republic Day celebrations.

This initiative that requires channels to carry sign language interpretation and English/Hindi closed captions to is aimed to facilitate access to the President’s speech on the eve of Republic Day on 25th January and to the commentary of Republic Day Ceremony/Parade on 26h January.

Public broadcaster, Doordarshan, has informed that DD Bharati/DD News will carry sign language interpretation of the President's message to the nation on their channel from 07:00 PM to 07:30 PM on 25th January, 2024. On 26th January, 2024, DD News will carry the sign language interpretation of the commentary on their channel from 09:00 AM to 12:15 PM tentatively (or till the end).

Recognizing the crucial role of media in addressing national issues and promoting inclusivity, the MIB has made the feed of DD News/DD Bharati available free of cost.