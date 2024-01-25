comScore

Quantum Brief

MIB urges TV channels to provide accessible telecast for differently abled viewers during Republic Day celebrations

MIB has made the Republic Day celebration feed of DD News/DD Bharati available free of cost.

By  Storyboard18Jan 25, 2024 2:20 PM
MIB urges TV channels to provide accessible telecast for differently abled viewers during Republic Day celebrations
Recognizing the crucial role of media in addressing national issues and promoting inclusivity, the MIB has made the feed of DD News/DD Bharati available free of cost. (Representative image by Erik Mclean via Unsplash)

In response to requests from civil society members, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has reached out to all private television channel broadcasters to facilitate access for people with hearing impairment during the Republic Day celebrations.

This initiative that requires channels to carry sign language interpretation and English/Hindi closed captions to is aimed to facilitate access to the President’s speech on the eve of Republic Day on 25th January and to the commentary of Republic Day Ceremony/Parade on 26h January.

Public broadcaster, Doordarshan, has informed that DD Bharati/DD News will carry sign language interpretation of the President's message to the nation on their channel from 07:00 PM to 07:30 PM on 25th January, 2024. On 26th January, 2024, DD News will carry the sign language interpretation of the commentary on their channel from 09:00 AM to 12:15 PM tentatively (or till the end).

Recognizing the crucial role of media in addressing national issues and promoting inclusivity, the MIB has made the feed of DD News/DD Bharati available free of cost.

“All TV channels interested in carrying the live telecast of the Speech of Hon'ble President of India on 25th January, 2024 and Republic Day Parade with commentary on 26th January, 2024, may carry the signals of DD Bhanti/DD News with sign language interpretation and English/Hindi closed captions for the benefit of differently abled people and make the event accessible to them,” said the MIB notice.


Tags
First Published on Jan 25, 2024 2:20 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

75th Republic Day: Swiggy becomes first food delivery platform to reach Lakshadweep

75th Republic Day: Swiggy becomes first food delivery platform to reach Lakshadweep

Quantum Brief

There is a reason why global brands are always interested in us: Punit Goenka

There is a reason why global brands are always interested in us: Punit Goenka

Quantum Brief

Walt Disney Co.'s India unit valued at $4.5 billion in Reliance merger

Walt Disney Co.'s India unit valued at $4.5 billion in Reliance merger

Quantum Brief

Punit Goenka was worried Sony would start a witch hunt against him: Report

Punit Goenka was worried Sony would start a witch hunt against him: Report

Quantum Brief

Punit Goenka addresses Zee employees; ensures no layoffs due to failed merger

Punit Goenka addresses Zee employees; ensures no layoffs due to failed merger

Quantum Brief

Saudi Arabia gets its first alcohol store; set to open in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia gets its first alcohol store; set to open in Riyadh

Quantum Brief

Shark Tank India: Why is Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal being called a “soft Ashneer Grover”?

Shark Tank India: Why is Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal being called a “soft Ashneer Grover”?