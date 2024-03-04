Nodwin Gaming enters into a strategic partnership with JSW Sports

Gaming and esports media company, NODWIN Gaming (NODWIN), is announcing a strategic partnership with JSW Sports, India’s largest sports promoter and pure play sports management enterprise, to monetize and market its gaming, esports and cultural intellectual properties (IPs). This transformative collaboration is set to redefine and empower the rapidly evolving esports ecosystem within the country.

The combined strengths of the two are also focused on launching new esports focused Intellectual Properties in India, educating the market and important stakeholders along creating the right partnership platforms for brands and advertisers.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director of NODWIN Gaming said, "We at NODWIN Gaming are thrilled to announce our partnership with JSW Sports, a momentous milestone in the esports ecosystem. NODWIN Gaming's technical know-how and leadership in the esports and gaming domain, combined with JSW Sports' commercial expertise, positions us to unlock unprecedented opportunities in the distribution and monetization of esports content. Our shared goal is not only to empower the esports ecosystem but also to establish new benchmarks for the future. While there's much work ahead, the excitement and possibilities are boundless!"

Speaking on the partnership, Divyanshu Singh, COO, JSW Sports, said, “India has one of the largest esports viewing audiences in the world, estimated at roughly 150 millions viewers. That number swells up to 290 million when you combine it with both, esports playing titles and fans. Talking more numbers, In 2024, the revenue in the esports market is forecasted to reach US$124.8m, and that number will only grow exponentially in the years to come. In JSW Sports and NODWIN, we see two market-leaders with the kind of synergies to capitalize on these trends, and change the game when it comes to distributing and monetizing esports content.”

The strategy spans sponsorship, media rights, activation, and influencers, creating a framework to maximize the value of gaming and esports content.