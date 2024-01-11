comScore

Quantum Brief

Parle-G’s latest ‘G Mane Genius’ TV campaign emphasizes on inculcating values in children

The innate empathy of young children, devoid of personal benefit was the lynchpin of the campaign.

By  Storyboard18Jan 11, 2024 3:46 PM
Parle-G’s latest ‘G Mane Genius’ TV campaign emphasizes on inculcating values in children
The series of films takes scenarios to demonstrate a child’s compassion. These are situations that a child may easily find themselves. The intuitive need to help others is encompassed in the signature thought, ‘Genius wohi, jo auron ke khushi mein paye apni khushi’. (Stills from the ads)

Parle Products, one of the biscuit brands in India has released its latest TV campaign for its flagship product – Parle G. This TV campaign is part of their brand’s 'G Maane Genius' positioning. In 2022, Parle-G revealed an innovative version of its ‘G Maane Genius’ campaign. The proposition was elevated by touching upon the emotional quotient in children. The innate empathy of young children, devoid of personal benefit was the lynchpin of the campaign.

Riding on the back of that campaign’s success, Parle has come out with a series of bite-sized films with the same messaging. The new set of five films created by Thought Blurb Communications has been created to evoke the same emotion. The new 15-second format manages to balance the emotion elicited by the proposition with daily situations with children at home and play. The emphasis is on their interaction with parents, loved ones and friends.

The series of films takes scenarios to demonstrate a child’s compassion. These are situations that a child may easily find themselves. The intuitive need to help others is encompassed in the signature thought, ‘Genius wohi, jo auron ke khushi mein paye apni khushi’.

These are situations that every child would have faced. The portrayal of sensitivity in the protagonist child is not shown as a moral lesson or a teachable moment. In fact, the protagonists are neither good, nor bad. The statement ‘Genius wohi, jo auron ke khushi mein paye apni khushi’ clearly defines the brand’s definition of a genius, in any child. These are the values that the ads seek to inculcate in children without speaking from a pulpit.

The shorter version of the campaign brings a new dimension to the concept of ‘genius’ and makes it an everyday demonstration of emotion in its purest form.

“The core values expressed in this campaign are quite strong. Young children around the world have an effortless capacity for empathy, which gives them a facility for goodness born out of innocence. We equate this to a higher intelligence relatable to genius,” says Mayank Shah, vice president - marketing at Parle. “We needed to see if the idea had legs to travel through different formats and media.” It was a challenge thrown to the advertising agency which Thought Blurb gladly accepted.

Vinod Kunj, founder and CCO, Thought Blurb Communications spoke about his team’s approach to the campaign. “We immediately realized that we needed to throw out all our pre-conceived notions of scripting. The short format gave us little time to establish relationships and situations. The establishing shots would have to portray the conflict and solutions presented simply. Nothing overly convoluted would work.”

Renu Somani, national creative director, Thought Blurb Communications explains, “Emotions are not slaves to duration. We rejected the concept of shorter edits of the master films and created fresh masters in the short format. Each story is born from the need for 15-second stories and not pared down versions of the longer ones.”


Tags
First Published on Jan 11, 2024 3:46 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

EaseMyTrip capitalises on Maldives row, promotes offers on India travel

EaseMyTrip capitalises on Maldives row, promotes offers on India travel

Quantum Brief

Grand Jury Ready to Mark New Chapter for the DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024

Grand Jury Ready to Mark New Chapter for the DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony Merger deadlock: Sony turns down Punit Goenka’s proposal on leadership issue

Zee-Sony Merger deadlock: Sony turns down Punit Goenka’s proposal on leadership issue

Quantum Brief

Saudi Arabia designates 2024 as the Year of the Camel in celebration of the national symbol

Saudi Arabia designates 2024 as the Year of the Camel in celebration of the national symbol

Quantum Brief

Elon Musk's X unveils 2024 plans: AI-powered experiences, peer-to-peer payments, and more

Elon Musk's X unveils 2024 plans: AI-powered experiences, peer-to-peer payments, and more

Quantum Brief

Netflix revenue soars 24 percent to Rs. 2214 crore in FY23

Netflix revenue soars 24 percent to Rs. 2214 crore in FY23

Quantum Brief

Quaker Oats’ new campaign targets health conscious GenZ, says Sravani Babu, PepsiCo India

Quaker Oats’ new campaign targets health conscious GenZ, says Sravani Babu, PepsiCo India