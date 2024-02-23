comScore            

Philips rolls out #BarberKeBaraber campaign featuring brand ambassador Virat Kohli

The campaign film highlights Virat Kohli, the grooming brand ambassador for Philips, renowned for his distinctive style. Kohli plays a central role in the video effectively conveying the attributes of the Philips All-in-One Trimmer.

Feb 23, 2024
The campaign spotlights cricketer Virat Kohli showcasing the Philips All-in-One Trimmer with its Twin Trim blades as the quintessential tool. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Philips India revolutionizes male grooming with its latest campaign, #BarberKeBaraber, aimed at empowering men to achieve professional grooming standards in the comfort of their homes. The campaign spotlights cricketer Virat Kohli showcasing the Philips All-in-One Trimmer with its Twin Trim blades as the quintessential tool.

The campaign film highlights Kohli, the grooming brand ambassador for Philips, renowned for his distinctive style. Kohli plays a central role in the video effectively conveying the attributes of the Philips All-in-One Trimmer.

Commenting on the campaign, Deepali Agarwal, business Head - Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, stated, “At Philips, we're constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation, and creating meaningful experiences for our consumers. With the #BarberKeBaraber campaign, our objective is to enhance the grooming journey for men in India by offering a product that guarantees an even trim and a polished finish within the comfort of their homes. The Philips All-in-One Trimmer underscores our dedication to provide top-notch grooming solutions for men. With this campaign our aim is to empower men to groom with confidence and ease at their convenience.”


First Published on Feb 23, 2024 5:47 PM

