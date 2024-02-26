PhonePe SmartSpeakers ropes in Mammooty, Kichcha Sudeep and Mahesh Babu for its celebrity voice feature

PhonePe, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind celebrity voice feature on its SmartSpeakers in collaboration with famous Indian actors Mammooty, Kichcha Sudeep, and Mahesh Babu across Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana respectively. This new feature will allow PhonePe SmartSpeakers to validate customer payments in the respective region’s celebrity voice. It is available across India in English and the respective regional languages - Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu. PhonePe had previously also launched the celebrity voice feature on its SmartSpeakers in collaboration with the iconic Indian actor, Shri. Amitabh Bachchan in Hindi and English languages. The PhonePe SmartSpeaker was launched a year ago, and since then, more than 4.8 million devices have been used by merchant partners across 90 percent of the postal codes in the country. Using famous celebrity voices from different regions will make the payment experience for customers as well as merchants even more interactive. Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, Chief Business Officer - Merchant Business at PhonePe said, “Our extensive network of over 3.8+ crore merchants is spread across different regions in India, each with its unique linguistic needs for payment validation. Through partnerships with various renowned celebrities, we are adapting and tailoring our services to meet such distinct needs of our merchants in a creative way. This ensures the efficient use of our devices while also boosting the appeal of the PhonePe SmartSpeaker among both merchants and customers.” Here’s a step-by-step guide on how merchants can enable this new feature from their PhonePe for Business app. Open the PhonePe for Business App