Publicis Groupe to repurchase 2 million shares

Publicis Groupe has appointed an Investment Services Provider for the implementation of the program.

By  Storyboard18Feb 12, 2024 5:52 PM
This program is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and within the limits of the authorization granted by the 18th resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Publicis Groupe of May 31, 2023. (Image source: Facebook)

Publicis Groupe announced that it will repurchase 2 million shares, i.e. approximately 0.8 percent of its share capital at December 31, 2023. Publicis Groupe has appointed an Investment Services Provider for the implementation of the program.

The purpose of this program is to meet the obligations arising from the existing free share long term incentive plans for the benefit of its employees, without issuing new shares.

The program will start as of February 9, 2024 and run until no later than May 31, 2024. At the current price, it represents an amount of approximately 200 million euros that will be financed by the Groupe’s cash.

This program is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and within the limits of the authorization granted by the 18th resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Publicis Groupe of May 31, 2023.


First Published on Feb 12, 2024 5:52 PM

